Bakersfield College's Twin Towers monument now on display

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College is displaying a special Twin Towers monument as part of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Constructed by BC welding professor Jeremy Staat the structure on display at the Veterans Resource Center contains nearly 3,000 welding tacks within the monument in honor of the souls lost that day and resembles the Twin Towers.

Lindsay Ono, a faculty member of BC’s horticulture department, provided plants and rubble for the display outside the Veterans

Resource Center at the Panorama Campus.

The community can write a special message of remembrance along with a red memorial carnation, which can be

attached to the monument, by visiting the Veterans Resource Center booth.

The booth is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

The Veterans Resource Center is located at 1801 Panorama Drive.