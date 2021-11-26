Bakersfield community gives back for Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members came out on Thanksgiving to give back, not just se who came by were able to grathrough a hot meal but also thob a coat or a pair of socks.

Despite those past struggles, James Copley, a resident at the Mission of Kern, said this year he has a lot to be thankful for. He regained his family after a relapse caused issues at home which led to him being on the streets for weeks until he entered the program at the mission.

“When they start to say, ‘we’re glad to have you back Dad, we’re glad to see you doing good, we are proud of you, keep going to the program’ it is just like a thousand pounds of bricks taken off your chest.”

His family came to have a meal with him and see where he is staying. They also spent some time volunteering and helping people get coats to take with them.

Others helping volunteer were 10-year-olds Rodney Downs and Cohen Abromovich.

“It gives me this warm feeling inside, that I really am doing something good, and I hope it makes a difference in their life too,” said Downs.

“Get things that they do not have, and it is nice to be out here and meet new people, so they have more people to remember in their lives after this wonderful moment,” said Abromovich.

Abromovich and Downs were busy handing out socks to those who came through.

One of those who received some socks, is mission resident Cedric Brooks, or as everyone at the mission calls him, Brother Brooks

Brooks says he has come a long way and feels honored he was able to help out at the pray tent, praying for those who are now in the situation he found himself in before entering the program.

“I feel privileged to pray for them because that in itself is a blessing. Because God chose me to give to others,” said Brooks.

The mission said they were able to serve about 500 meals and were happy to see so many people volunteer after COVID limited them last year.

The Blessing Corner says they also cooked and packed about 500 meals saying they are happy to give back to their neighbors.

“If somebody doesn't have a place to go, a family to call home, come join us for a meal. That is really why we did it. Especially as hard as this year has been, if a person doesn't have a family, why not join us,” said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director at Mission at Kern County.

Those who came out here to get a hot meal or a coat say the best part is being seen by the community and feeling supported.