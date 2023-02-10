Bakersfield Condors renew lease with Mechanics Bank Arena through 2028

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A staple of Downtown Bakersfield entertainment is here to stay. Mechanics Bank Arena will continue to be home to the Bakersfield Condors AHL hockey team, as the franchise signed to extend their lease with the venue on Thursday, February 9. The agreement also preserves around a thousand local jobs.

The new lease specifies that the Condors' per-game price for use of the arena will increase by 2.5 percent every year for five years. According to the prices listed per game on the lease, if the team continues to play 36 games per season, the franchise will pay a total of $1,506,652.45 over the next five regular seasons of play.

Mechanics Bank Arena General Manager Adam Miller says this renewed lease will have a positive impact on the city.

"On our side of things for the arena, between the Condors, Aramark, and ASM Bakersfield, it's about a thousand jobs, so it's huge," said Miller. "The impact with the economy is huge."

According to the lease, the price per regular season game for the first year will be $7,962.11. Although the price per game for regular season games will increase each year, the prices for preseason and postseason games will be lower, fixed at $4,487.39 and $1,954,63 respectively.

The renewed lease, the signing of which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Condors franchise coming to Bakersfield, will expire in 2028 with a three-year renewal option extension.