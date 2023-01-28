Bakersfield Condors to host annual Star Wars Night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tonight is Star Wars night at the Mechanics Bank Arena, so get your Star Wars costumes ready, and expect to see all your favorite Star Wars characters at the game tonight.

“We’re really excited about it, it’s become an annual tradition in Condors town, one of our marquee events, one of our biggest games of the year, so we are going to have a packed house," said Bakersfield Condors Team President Matt Riley.

Riley says there is estimated to be more than seven thousand fans tonight for the game as they face off against the San Jose Barracuda.

“Big crowd, so doors open at 6. I would encourage folks to get here as early as possible just to avoid some of the lines, avoid any parking issues,” said Riley.

The Condors will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys for the game, and there will be over 20 Star Wars characters at the game taking pictures.

“A packed Condors game on a Saturday night is really exciting to begin with, but then you have all these you know Obi-Wan Kenobi, and everybody else from Star Wars that’s here, and you know you can get your pictures taken with them, it’s pretty cool,” said Riley.

If you are wondering why exactly Star Wars night has become an annual event for the Condors…

“Star Wars is pretty popular, there’s a lot of people out there that follow real religiously, and so anything related to Star Wars is fun, and we are all about fun,” said Riley.

Riley says there are still tickets available for the event, and the puck drop will be at 7 p.m.

