Bakersfield country musician Tommy Hays dead at 93

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Longtime Bakersfield resident and country music legend Tommy Hays passed away on Sat, May 13.

For many, Hays represented two of Bakersfield's strongest suits: music and community. He was a country music pioneer who helped define the "Bakersfield Sound."

The Branded Heart Fellowship held a memorial service on Sun, May 14. Hays played at the church on a weekly basis for nine years, playing guitar at almost every "Cowboy Church" service.

Many people at the service said that Tommy's spirit of encouragement lasted his whole life, guiding people to become better versions of themselves.

“[A] very rare man in your life to have. [A] real man," said Cowboy Church member Sonny Anglin. "[He] had no jealousy, always trying to boost someone in front of him.”

Another Cowboy Church member, Debbie Bohan, felt the same.

“He was like just like everybody's grandfather. That's how it felt like to me," explained Bohan. "[That] or a father. He just made everyone feel special ."

Hays was 93 years old.

To learn more about a planned memorial service for Hays, visit BrandedHeartFellowship.com.

