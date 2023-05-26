Bakersfield country women inspired by Shania Twain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country music and Bakersfield go hand in hand when it comes to musicians and listeners. When country music comes together with female empowerment, it can inspire women to go after their dreams.

Shania Twain’s music has been known as an iconic blend of pop and country, as well as a message of empowerment. With her tour coming to the Golden State, some Bakersfield women are left reflecting on how her music got them to where they are today, some even performing at the crystal palace stage because of her.

“They very much hand me the mic and allow me to go," explained Kelly Pray, lead singer of Bakersfield country band The Rivals. "'Go your job and do it well' and 'we’re ready for you to command this room,' 'ready for you to entertain us,' and 'we believe that you have something to say'.”

From those who make country music to those that play it, the country-pop sound of Shania Twain has impacted those all over the world and right here in Bakersfield.

“She’s the reason why I’m even sitting in this chair," said Bakersfield radio personality and KUZZ on-air host Ness Heraldez. "My love for country music all started with Shania Twain.”

Heraldez says she got her start in country music long before she was employed at KUZZ.

“1997 on KUZZ, when that beat dropped [for] 'Let’s Go Girls,' seven-year-old Ness..." Heraldez made hand motions around herself to signify the impact she felt as she heard Twain for the first time. "[It was] life-changing. Now we’re here”

Now Heraldez is playing music on the radio in 2023 that she says was impacted by Twain's discography years later.

“It paved the way for a lot of artists now in modern time," explained Heralzed. "She created her own genre. Country, pop, rock: it is Shania Twain.”

On the other side of the microphone, Pray, says she takes Twain's ways and brings them to local stages.

”Personally, she has impacted me because she likes to push boundaries," said Pray. "The Rivals, our band, we really like to push boundaries.”

Both women agree that Twain's music made them "feel like a woman."

“Being a lead singer and a female in a band is probably the sweetest treasure because you get to exude creativity and fun and confidence and at the same time you get to be tender and sweet and lovely," explained Pray.

"She just inspired me to want to be that powerful woman who can do it all," explained Heraldez. "Now me being a mom, me trying to do it all, I just think 'if she could do it, I can do it'."

“She’s elegant, she’s edgy, she’s bold, she didn’t fit into one box," also said Heraldez. "Not every woman does it in the one box”

Shania will be performing for three nights in California, with tickets still available.

Those interested in seeing the country-pop legend can visit Twain's website.