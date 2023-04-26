Bakersfield Downtown Elementary robotics team headed to VEX World Championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Building a robot might sound like an extremely hard task to accomplish, and although it might be for many people, some Kern County 8th graders have proved that all it takes is a little practice. 8 students from Bakersfield's Downtown Elementary School were recognized Tuesday for their creative efforts in robotics engineering and design, and they say they have big plans for the future.

Isaac Subia is one of 8 8th graders that are headed to the VEX Robotics World Competition.

"When I first joined, I never thought we would ever make it this far. It's really such an honor to be here and have all this dedication for us," said Subia.

The students were recognized at a school assembly on Tuesday, being congratulated on their long and hard efforts, but the assembly wasn't the only recognition they received. There was also a very special greeting from Spot the Robot Dog from Bakersfield College.

Curriculum Coordinator for the Bakersfield City School District Brandon Ware says getting to this point took a lot of preparation.

"Over the course of the last 8 months of school, they've been working really hard. The students put in about an average of 20 hours a month of hard service dedicated to their robot," said Ware.

Subia says he's had a lot of fun building with his teammates, but he says it's also been a lot of work. He says the team's biggest challenge so far was creating a flywheel - a mechanism that allows them to shoot a projectile into a specific target.

Although it was stressful, Subia says he is overjoyed to be a part of this program, since it allows him to show his creativity.

"Like someone who likes to build a lot of things, I'm really creative in that type of area, so it's really cool when I get to come across programs where I could just let all my creativity go," said Subia.

The goal is to come home with First Place, but Subia says even if it doesn't happen, he is still excited to compete and encourages younger grades to try it when they grow up.

"I'd say do it," said Subia. "It's a really amazing experience. You get to meet all kinds of people. There's a lot of things to see and it's really just a cool thing to do."

The team will be at the VEX World Championships for a total of 5 days of competition, and school officials say regardless of the results, they want students to take advantage of this opportunity and continue to have fun.