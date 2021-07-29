Bakersfield Dream Center looks to help kids leaving the foster care system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At age 18 Genessa Fisher was pushed out of the Foster Care System and like many teens did not know what her next step would be. The Dream Center was created for just that reason.

In collaboration with local businesses, Kern County Network for Children, non-profits, public agencies, and community members, The Foster Youth Dream Center was designed as a one-stop resource for current and former foster youth up to age 25.

Through the Dream Center Fisher was able to live in Building Blocks Development, a transitional housing program for emancipated foster youth who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

While in the program foster youth are given housing for 18 months and the opportunity to develop additional skills needed for self-sufficiency as they move on.

Fisher was grateful to have a place to go after aging out of foster care. For additional resources, you can call (661) 636-4488 or go to the Dream Center's website.

Tonight at 6 p.m. Rosaura Wardsworth tells you more about Fisher’s journey and the organizations that helped her when she needed it.

Among the services the Deam Center provides are: