Bakersfield finishes Phase 1 of Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has finished the first phase of the Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project. The announcement came in the form of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Park at Riverwalk on Tuesday, November 1st.

The Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project is a planned project that will add solar collection infrastructure and storage to areas of Bakersfield. The project is structured so that Bakersfield may capitalize on tax incentives. Phase 1 of the project was the act of installing five solar collection facilities around Bakersfield, each two megawatts-DC. The locations of the five facilities are Mesa Marin Sports Complex, the City of Bakersfield's Corporation Yard, the Park at Riverwalk, the Bakersfield Police Department Headquarters, and City Hall South.

“City staff is always looking for innovative and forward-thinking opportunities that will keep Bakersfield ahead of the curve,” said City of Bakersfield Manager Christian Clegg. “By investing in this project, we have made Bakersfield more energy efficient, setting ourselves up for a future of fiscal responsibility.”

Phase 2 of the Citywide Solar Electricity Generating Project will begin by 2024.