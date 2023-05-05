Watch Now
Bakersfield Fire Department asks for help identifying man for questioning

The man, who is wanted for questioning, is described as being White and bald. He is approximately 35 to 40 years old. He was seen wearing camouflage-patterned shorts with a grey shirt and tan boots.
Bakersfield Fire Department
Posted at 8:28 AM, May 05, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for help identifying a man that may be connected to an arson case.

According to the BFD, the fire happened near the 4300 block of Yeager Way, north of District Boulevard in Southwest Bakersfield around 7 p.m. on Fri, April 21.

The man, who is wanted for questioning, is described as being White and bald. He is approximately 35 to 40 years old. He was seen wearing camouflage-patterned shorts with a grey shirt and tan boots. He was riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BFD at (661) 326-3911.

