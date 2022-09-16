Bakersfield Fire Department requests help locating arson suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect wanted for arson.

On September 15 around 7:30 p.m, a man attempted arson on a vehicle in the 1300 block of E Brundage Ln. He was seen leaving an A.M.P.M. on the same street minutes before, at approximately 7:23 p.m.

The suspect is a black man who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Bakersfield Fire Department Arson Investigators at 661-326-3699.