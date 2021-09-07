Bakersfield Fire Department to hold two 9/11 ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield law enforcement will be hosting numerous ceremonies honoring the first responders who gave their lives helping thousands flee the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Two ceremonies will be held at Bakersfield Fire Department Station 15 on Buena Vista Road between Ming Avenue and Stockdale Highway.

The first will take place at 9:30 a.m. The second at 7 p.m.

There will be shuttles set up at The Park at River Walk taking people to and from the ceremonies throughout the day.

If you remember a 9/11 memorial was created at Fire Station 15 using a steel beam from Tower One of the World Trade Center.

Fire Station 15 is located at 1315 Buena Vista Road.