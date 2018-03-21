Bakersfield Fire deploying 26 firefighters to Santa Barbara

Light Rain
HI: 66°
LO: 61°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department is deploying one Urban Search and Rescue team to Santa Barbara County on Wednesday.
They will be helping out in areas affected by burn scars, like the Thomas Fire area and areas prone to flooding and debris flows.
26 Bakersfield Firefighters will leave Wednesday morning.
Deputies from the Rosamond substation arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing tires from The Tire Store on Monday.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help pastor Bert Mello has passed away.
CSUB appointed Lynnette Zelezny, Ph. D. as the new president of the school, the first woman to serve in that role.