Bakersfield Fire deploying 26 firefighters to Santa Barbara

Johana Restrepo
10:18 AM, Mar 21, 2018
1 hour ago
John Frando
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department is deploying one Urban Search and Rescue team to Santa Barbara County on Wednesday.

They will be helping out in areas affected by burn scars, like the Thomas Fire area and areas prone to flooding and debris flows.

26 Bakersfield Firefighters will leave Wednesday morning.

