Bakersfield Fire responded to crash in the area of Calcutta Drive and South H

5:32 PM, Jan 24, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a crash in the area of Calcutta Drive and South H Street on Tuesday at around 3:21 p.m. 

Multiple people were in the two vehicles involved and one was a confirmed "pin-in."

After addressing potential fire hazards they began to treat the victims. The BFD Company Firefighters deployed heavy-rescue tools to extricate a victim from one passenger vehicle.

Five patients were transported to area hospitals. Three with major injuries and two with minor injuries.

 

