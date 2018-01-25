Bakersfield Fire responded to crash in the area of Calcutta Drive and South H

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a crash in the area of Calcutta Drive and South H Street on Tuesday at around 3:21 p.m.
Multiple people were in the two vehicles involved and one was a confirmed "pin-in."
After addressing potential fire hazards they began to treat the victims. The BFD Company Firefighters deployed heavy-rescue tools to extricate a victim from one passenger vehicle.
Five patients were transported to area hospitals. Three with major injuries and two with minor injuries.
