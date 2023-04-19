Bakersfield Firefighter's Burn Foundation to host Send a Kid to Camp luncheon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 200 local burn survivors have taken part in an annual retreat to a summer camp outside of Sanger over the years. The camp is a special place that is just for them, thanks to the support of Bakersfield citizens.

The Bakersfield Firefighter's Burn Foundation will host its 12th annual Send a Kid to Camp luncheon at the Outback Steakhouse on Stockdale Highway. Lunch will be served by local firefighters to send burn survivors to Champ Camp, a week-long summer camp with other kids who are recovering from similar injuries.

Champ Camp provides all the aspects of an amazing experience, including peer interaction, which is an important aspect of burn recovery.

The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

