Bakersfield foundation brings awareness to human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the community continues to work against human trafficking, a local foundation is bringing awareness to the issue.

The Empowerment Dess Perkins Foundation held a press conference at the Kern Family Justice Center on Oak Street on Thurs, Feb 2. The foundation discussed how they work to restore hope to victims of human and sex trafficking.

"When I was growing up, I didn't have anybody who I felt that really cared and it takes a caring organization for you to know that you can completely go on and completely move on," said the Empowerment Dess Perkins Foundation's CEO, Odessa Perkins.

Odessa Perkins is a human trafficking survivor and the author of a book called "Warrior," where she details her struggles with human trafficking. Her message is a simple one, saying "look at me now. If I can get through it, so can you."