Bakersfield group looks to protect children online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the presence of social media increases worldwide there are more ways children can communicate with others online, including adults who are looking to have conversations many would find inappropriate. Law enforcement agencies are advising parents to talk to their children about what they see online.

Now some people are confronting these adults without officers present. Law enforcement agencies say these people do more harm than good.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that a video reported to law enforcement showed a YouTube group not associated with law enforcement allegedly conducting a sting operation to confront a suspected child sexual abuser at the Walgreens on Mount Vernon Avenue.

KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza says no one was arrested but there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation. Meza says KCSO encourages those who believe they’ve located a possible child predator not to take matters into their own hands.

“That is not the public's job and this is something that should be reported to law enforcement. You should call 911. That is a situation in which it is not safe for a civilian to walk up and confront someone.”

Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Robert Pair says it's not illegal for these groups to pretend to be someone else to confront an individual as long as they're not doing it for defrauding purposes. But Pair says regardless, it's best to call law enforcement and provide all of the information without contacting the suspect.

“I believe these individuals' motivations are sincere and ultimately I have no issues with that. The issue ultimately is all of the things that could go wrong, have gone wrong and potentially open them up to whether its civil liability or criminal liability.”

