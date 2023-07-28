Bakersfield High School Alumni Association to hold inaugural 'All School Hall of Fame' induction ceremony

BAKERSFIELD CALIF. (KERO) — The Bakersfield High School Alumni Association announced that it will hold its inaugural "All School Hall of Fame" induction ceremony this fall.

According to BHS officials, the deadline for the public to nominate persons or teams for the All School Hall of Fame is Thurs, Aug 31. The ceremony itself will take place at the Stockdale Country Club on Sat, Oct 14.

All nominees must have attended BHS. To see the qualifications and learn how to nominate, visit BakersfieldHOF.org.