Bakersfield Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold Holiday Reception

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host its Holiday Reception on Tuesday, December 13th. The event is in partnership with attorneys H.A. Sala, David Torres, Gabriel Godinez, and Xochitl Garcia.

The Chamber is asking that reception attendees bring unwrapped toys for all ages or monetary donations, as they will be given to the League of Dreams, the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont, and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The event will take place at the Bakersfield Marriott next to the Mechanics Bank Arena from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, call (661) 633-5495 or email amora@kchcc.org.