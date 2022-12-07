Bakersfield Hyundai to donate $15,000 to Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County during grand opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Hyundai will donate $15,000 to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC) during its grand opening on Friday, December 16th.

“We are blessed to receive this generous donation from Bakersfield Hyundai and have been selected as their charity of choice from Corporate Social Responsibility and External Affairs," said Janelle Capra, Executive Director for ADAKC. "The $15,000 gift will stay local to help fund our newly launched ADAKC Transportation Program ensuring that more local families have access to our licensed Day Program, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

The owner of Bakersfield Hyundai, Patrick Beck, will present the check to the association during the official grand opening ceremony. Local officials will be in attendance and tours of the area will be given from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Bakersfield Hyundai is so happy to donate our time and our money to ADAKC," said Beck. "We have all been touched by this issue, with loved ones, friends, and acquaintances. The call of ADAKC is noble and their service to our community is invaluable.”