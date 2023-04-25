Bakersfield Jazz Workshop celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jazz Appreciation Month is in full swing and Bakersfield Jazz Workshop is celebrating, holding jam sessions and weekly workshops with Bakersfield musicians of all ages.

From percussionists to guitarists to pianists and more, jazz musicians from across Bakersfield gather at the Sundale Country Club every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm to perform and share their love of the art form.

"It's almost like being a Jedi to me," said Tony Rinaldi, pianist and music educator. He says jazz has made a difference in his life from an early age.

Rinaldi began attending Bakersfield Jazz Workshop in the 6th grade. He started out playing a lot of instruments, but ultimately decided to focus on playing piano because he says that's the instrument everybody needs.

"Before I started coming to the jazz workshop, it was something I mainly did by myself, and just realizing I could do that with other people and learn from other people was a big thing for me," said Rinaldi. "That's one of the things that encouraged me to get into music education now."

Rinaldi says since then, he's always trying to improve his skills as a pianist.

In 2008, Rinaldi received a scholarship from Bakersfield Jazz Workshop. He says that scholarship allowed him to take his performance to the next level with private instruction.

"It gives you the opportunity to be creative within a structure, so you don't have to come up with something out of nowhere, but it does give you the opportunity to be creative with music," said Rinaldi.

Now an educator himself, working as a collaborative pianist at Arvin High School, Rinaldi says he loves watching the material click for students and seeing progress in their skill sets.

Laura May Booker with Bakersfield Jazz Workshop says students often use their scholarships to fund private lessons with expert instructors.

"We encourage private instruction because the fundamentals of musicianship are super important," said Booker.

As a non-profit organization, Booker says BJW collects donations from the public to fund their scholarships for students to afford those private lessons, as well as maintain their instrument or even purchase a new instrument.

"Usually jazz is overlooked, and artists are looked won on sometimes, and we want to provide a place where they are cared for for their art," said Booker.

Booker says the collaborative environment of BJW works to support new and experienced musicians of all backgrounds.

"We're trying to keep that flame burning," said Booker. "We love this music."

Rinaldi says developing his passion for music began at Bakersfield Jazz Workshop with the collaboration and support from other musicians. He hopes to provide the same support for new students.

"The mentorship that happens here is the connection they need for it to be real to them. They need to see somebody else who is really good at what they're doing and just witnessing that in person can be a very formative experience," said Rinaldi.

Bakersfield Jazz Workshop offers music scholarships to local musicians of all ages. To apply for a scholarship, visit the Scholarships page on the BJW website.