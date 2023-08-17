Bakersfield job fair draws hundreds amidst high local unemployment rate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bakersfield and Delano’s unemployment rate sits at 8.8 percent. That's almost double the state average and well over the national average. And while that number isn't seasonally adjusted, it is something to take a look at.

On Thursday, Bakersfield did what it could to cut into that with a job fair.

“A lot of times people just don't know what they qualify for. So being able to come out, speak to individuals from the department and see what the minimum qualifications are for the positions," said Shayla Collins, the city's human resources manager. "And we are also helping with applications, resume writing to make people feel more comfortable.”

Hundreds of job seekers descended on the Mechanics Bank Convention Center in hopes of breaking through the job market.

Casey Sudduth has been trying to do just that for nearly a year, putting in, by her approximation, 200 applications both online and in person. She says in her eyes, the online aspect of applying for jobs can make it more difficult.

“It's been really hard. Well, because most of its online, and you don't get that face to face like interaction with somebody. So it makes it really complicated to kind of like, you know, sell yourself. So it's been really, really hard.”

Though job seekers noted that it can be difficult to find a job, California State University Bakersfield Associate Economics professor Dr. Richard Gearhart says the current unemployment rate the area is facing isn’t exactly something to be worried about just yet.

“Naturally, the unemployment rate in Bakersfield or in Kern County is probably going to hover around eight or nine percent. Anything lower than that seems good, but there's probably some issues underlying very low unemployment rates, just like there would be with a very high unemployment rate.”

However, as the job market seems ever more competitive, Collins notes there are resources available from the city to help people get jobs.

“Talk to us. Bring your resume and say, 'Hey, looking for a job? Do you have anything open?' And even if it's not open with us, we do drop notifications. So as soon as a position opens, we'll send you an email so you don't miss that filing deadline. But the resume writing, we're going to start doing more breakout sessions throughout the year. We also go to other events that are put on within the city to be able to allow people to come and apply with.”

Collins noted that the city plans to hold more breakout sessions to help city job applicants strengthen their resumes in the future, but in, and around, Bakersfield there are several employment related services where job seekers can go to find jobs, learn about training options and strengthen their career plans.