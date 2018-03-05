Bakersfield Junior Condors 16-and-under team wins CAHA state championship

Brandon Johansen
11:58 PM, Mar 4, 2018

Jr. Condors Win State

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Bakersfield Jr. Condors hockey team won the California Hockey Association (CAHA) 16AA State Level 2 Finals in Anaheim on Sunday. 

The 16-and-under team beat Orange County 4-2. The coach of the team, former Condor Glen Mears, says it's the first time a Bakersfield team has won a CAHA state championship.

