Bakersfield Junior Condors 16-and-under team wins CAHA state championship

Jr. Condors Win State
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Bakersfield Jr. Condors hockey team won the California Hockey Association (CAHA) 16AA State Level 2 Finals in Anaheim on Sunday.
The 16-and-under team beat Orange County 4-2. The coach of the team, former Condor Glen Mears, says it's the first time a Bakersfield team has won a CAHA state championship.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Bakersfield in the area of Wilson and New Stine roads.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Bakersfield that happened on Sunday morning.
Emilio Huerta has ended his campaign against Rep. David Valadao and announced his decision to do so in an op-ep submitted to The Fresno Bee.