Bakersfield man arrested after attempting to steal purse from woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested after attempting to steal a woman's purse in Central Bakersfield on Fri, April 21.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery near the 2800 block of Brundage Lane around 11 a.m. According to the BPD, a man, later identified as 35-year-old Gilberto Avalos, attempted to steal a purse forcefully from a woman. When she resisted, Avalos threatened to shoot her before he and another person left in a white Cadillac Escalade.

BPD officers later found Avalos and his accomplice, later identified as Helen Summitt, 39, in East Bakersfield near the 3600 block of Periwinkle Court around 12:46 p.m. The two were arrested for conspiracy and robbery. Avalos was also arrested for an unrelated felony arrest warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

