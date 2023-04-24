Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bakersfield man arrested after attempting to steal purse from woman

According to the BPD, a man, later identified as 35-year-old Gilberto Avalos, attempted to steal a purse forcefully from a woman. When she resisted, Avalos threatened to shoot her.
You Can Clean A Leather Purse In Your Washing Machine—here’s How
Copyright Adobe | victoria
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/images/beautiful-female-legs-with-pink-high-heels-and-white-bag/143191968?asset_id=143191968">Adobe | victoria</a>
You Can Clean A Leather Purse In Your Washing Machine—here’s How
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 18:47:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested after attempting to steal a woman's purse in Central Bakersfield on Fri, April 21.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery near the 2800 block of Brundage Lane around 11 a.m. According to the BPD, a man, later identified as 35-year-old Gilberto Avalos, attempted to steal a purse forcefully from a woman. When she resisted, Avalos threatened to shoot her before he and another person left in a white Cadillac Escalade.

BPD officers later found Avalos and his accomplice, later identified as Helen Summitt, 39, in East Bakersfield near the 3600 block of Periwinkle Court around 12:46 p.m. The two were arrested for conspiracy and robbery. Avalos was also arrested for an unrelated felony arrest warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets