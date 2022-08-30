Bakersfield man confesses to shooting his girlfriend to death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police say Glenn Jones confessed to shooting his girlfriend to death earlier this month. Jones is facing a first-degree murder charge.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 1st Street shortly before 7:00 pm. When they arrived, they found a woman on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died at the scene.

Investigators say the woman had been in a relationship with 54-year-old Jones and was supposed to meet him the evening she died. After speaking with a woman who claimed to have knowledge of the situation, police arrested Jones the day after the shooting.

Officials say Jones confessed to the shooting and told investigators he disposed of the gun and ammunition in the Kern River.

Jones is due back in court on September 7th.