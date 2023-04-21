Bakersfield man killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man is dead following a crash in Fresno County on Wed, April 19.

The crash occurred approximately 30 miles southwest of Fresno at the intersection of Manning Avenue and James Road around 9:30 a.m. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man killed in the crash was Bakersfield resident Jeff Mullhofer, 48.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Mullhofer was a passenger in a pickup truck that was struck by another vehicle that ran a stop sign. The driver of that pickup truck was hospitalized with what were described as "major injuries" and the driver of the vehicle that struck the pickup was not injured. Mullhofer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash and all people involved were wearing seatbelts.

This is an ongoing investigation.

