Bakersfield Marathon runner finds his medicine in the pavement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A single step, one foot in front of the other. That’s what’s kept Javier Cruz going all these years, in over 100 marathons, and now through renal cell carcinoma.

“It’s just one step at a time,” he said. “I am walking with pain, but I am comfortable enough to to keep on moving.”

In January, doctors found a tumor on Cruz’s left kidney. A month later, they told him his diagnosis and that he could no longer run or work.

Cruz, a man with with six Boston Marathon medals, was now confined to walking just one month before the Bakersfield Marathon.

“My goal is that not to miss the the Bakersfield Marathon because I’ve been working so hard for it,” he said.

On March 3, doctors called Cruz and said they had an opening and would need to remove his kidney immediately. Cruz had the surgery and after his recovery doctors gave him the OK to walk the half marathon this year, crediting his lifetime of fitness.

“The challenge of running the half marathon the full marathon did not scare me the challenge of not living for next year that will scare me,” he said. “Trying to keep on moving keep on exercising, and that’s one of the fortunate things that my doctor says due to the fact that you’ve been so healthy for so long, this is one of the many reasons that you are surviving and recuperating very well.”

This isn’t the first time Cruz is taking part in the marathon with cancer on his mind. Last year he ran in honor of his running partner Jospeh Temell who passed away from cancer two years prior. Cruz said Temell found his medicine in the pavement, so he’ll do the same.

“I have to keep on running. I got to keep exercising,” he said. “That’s the medicine in me.”

Just like his friend who inspired him, Cruz hopes his experiences proves to others that nothing can hold you back.

“If I can do it with one kidney with pain with two legs, you can do it too,” he said.

Through the pain, no matter what he’s giving his all.

“I think it’s going to be the race of my life,” he said. “My race of my life is coming because I don’t know if I’m gonna be the next marathon here.”