Bakersfield mom talks about her son's experience with RSV

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-ul) virus, or RSV, is one of the most common causes of childhood illness, and while it’s been around since the 1950’s, we haven’t heard much about it in the last year due to covid and the flu. This year, the season for respiratory illness has come earlier than in past years, and cases of RSV are on the rise here in Kern County.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health announced the first RSV-related death of a child under the age of 5. CDPH has withheld certain information about the case, including where in the state it happened, to maintain patient confidentiality.

In Bakersfield, mother is dealing with RSV in one of her own children. Casey Sudduth’s 3-year-old son Tristyn has recently been diagnosed with RSV, and she says it was agonizing watching her son go through something she couldn’t cure.

“It was really, really, really scary,” said Sudduth. “Especially when your little 3-years-old looks at you in the middle of the night because he’s coughing so hard and he’s like, ‘Mom, I just can’t do it. I just can’t do it.’”

Initially, Tristyn’s doctors didn’t realize he had the virus, and with the pandemic-fueled flareup of respiratory disease happening this winter, it can be difficult to tell if a child has a cold, the flu, covid-19, or RSV.

“We had several different diagnoses before they finally said it was RSV, and you know, they just said there was really nothing we could do,” said Sudduth. “I mean, there’s no kind of medicine we could get, there’s no kind of anything. Just to be glad that he was three and not under, because if he’s younger than that it’s a lot worse.”

While Tristyn still has RSV, Sudduth says he’s hoping some of the worst parts they experienced are behind them.

“The snotty yuckiness, and then he was wheezing, especially when he would sleep,” Sudduth said. “Like, he couldn’t sleep at all. It was rough, so he was up a lot in the middle of the night. The cough was what really got to him because it was so, like, just bad.”

Tristyn isn’t alone. Kehvon Bekarev, a pediatrician with Kern Medical, says there’s been an increase in RSV cases this year.

“We’re seeing a lot more right now than we have in the last couple of years as people are using decreased levels of respiratory precautions, less masks,” said Bekarev.

While Tristyn is doing well and should be able to return to school soon, Sudduth says she’s having mixed feelings about his return, especially considering there is no vaccine currently available for RSV.

“Then again at the same time, I’m terrified for him to go back to school because I don’t want him to get sick again, because RSV is, you know, your child can get it again right after,” said Sudduth. “There’s, like, a big chance he can catch it again if any of the other kids have it.”

For more information about RSV, visit the Mayo Clinic's RSV information website, or the Centers for Disease Control's fact sheet on RSV.