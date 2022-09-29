Bakersfield Museum of Art hosts two new exhibits through the holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art will unveil two new exhibits to patrons and the public tomorrow.

The first exhibit is entitled “Of Rope and Chain Her Bones are Made.” The exhibit is a collection of 44 objects created by a collective of 9 female artists that explores the natural world and the history of human labor.

The second exhibit features creations by young artists who attended the BMOA’s summer art camp.

Doors at the museum open tomorrow evening, September 29th. Admission starts at 5:30 pm for museum members. The featured artists will be making remarks just after 6:00. Members of the general public are welcomed from 7:00 until 9:00.

Admission is free for museum members, $10 for non-members, and $5 for students and seniors. Both exhibits will be on display at the museum from now through January 7th.