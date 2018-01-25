Bakersfield Museum of Art Winter Exhibition opening

7:58 AM, Jan 25, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Museum of Art's Winter Exhibition is opening on Thursday.

The 2018 Winter Exhibition opens on January 25 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Bakersfield Museum of Art is located at 1930 R Street. 

