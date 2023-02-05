Bakersfield NAACP Branch holds annual awards ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Offering both dinner and live music, the NAACP comes together once again this year to celebrate some of Bakersfield's extraordinary individuals. Organizer and President Patrick Jackson says his overall goal is for people to feel appreciated with this event.

"Because a lot of times you don't get a thank you from the work that you're — the hard at doing for the community," says Jackson.

Awards at the event range from woman and man of the year, Humanitarian awards, and so much more.

According to Jackson, awardees are based off efforts made throughout the year. With recipients being chosen by the community and positive changes they see happening.

Jackson also adding, those who are nominated don't always need to do something extraordinary; but small things done regularly to better the community.

"I think it's very important for us as a community to make sure that those people are recognized," says Jackson.

A silent auction was also held which included artists who donated some of their paintings for this event and gift baskets being included as well.

Jackson hopes people truly resonate with the event and their cause, in hopes of spreading a more positive light in the community.

"I hope it would inspire people to do even more in the community as well," says Jackson.