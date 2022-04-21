Bakersfield native honored by Navy as Pacific Northwest’s 2021 Senior Sailor of the Year

(KERO) — Bakersfield native Navy Counselor 1st Class Carlos Medina-Sanchez receives honor from the Navy.

The Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific Northwest named Medina-Sanche as its 2021 Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY).

“If you ask me what my greatest achievement this year was, my answer isn’t going to be winning SSOY,” Medina-Sanchez said in a statement.

“I am deeply honored and humbled that I was selected, but my greatest win is being part of a team that helps change people’s lives.

"As recruiters, we change lives every day. For example, we recently put a young man in the Navy who used to be homeless and had nothing. When nobody had him, the Navy did. Now, he is in boot camp starting his career. Being a part of that and my beautiful family are my greatest wins. After that, I can say I have everything I have ever wanted in life.”

He joined the Navy in 2003.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest’s region includes more than 34 Navy recruiting stations and Navy officer recruiting stations in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska.