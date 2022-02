BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Donald Lora, the man who went viral with his rendition of the national anthem in Washington, D.C., has passed away.

During the Korean War, he was stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.

He later spent 20 years as chorale director at Bakersfield High School and in 2019 was honored as the grand marshal of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

Services will be announced at a later time.