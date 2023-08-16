Bakersfield native in Maui opens his home to Lahaina displaced

WAILAKU, Calif. (KERO) — In our continuing coverage of the Maui wildfires, 23ABC spoke with a Bakersfield man who has spent the last several days taking in residents of Lahaina and sheltering them in his apartment just outside the island town.

Bakersfield native and Centennial High School graduate Chris Huston moved to Maui around a year ago, and he says it's been one of the best years of his life. Now, his island paradise is in ashes following devastating wildfires, and he's doing everything he can to help the community he loves.

"These are the most important people I've met in a long time and they have nothing," said Huston. "Like, everything is gone."

Huston lives in Wailuku, a town 20 minutes outside of Lahaina. He works at Captain Jack's Bar and Restaurant on the Lahaina Wharf.

"That was my group. That was my social group, my coworkers," said Huston.

Huston says he was at home when he learned from a friend about the fires. Ever since, it's been a race to stay safe and find loved ones.

"There's a Google Doc going around," said Huston. "A couple people still missing from our social group."

Huston says it was 3 days before he heard from his best friend in Lahaina. Another two of his friends were unable to contact him because they lost their phones when they jumped into the ocean to escape the flames.

"You've got people who are safe, but nobody knows. You go a couple days without hearing but there's still some hope people could be safe, but we just can't get ahold of them," said Huston.

Bakersfield Red Cross volunteers will be on the ground in Maui to assist with recovery efforts for the next 3 weeks. Red Cross Bakersfield spokeswoman Cindy Huge says it's been an emotional time for everyone.

In the meantime, Huston has been taking in residents from Lahaina and offering shelter in his own home. He says since the blaze decimated the town, he's had half a dozen people staying with him on and off.

Sadly, due to the destruction, he's also had to say goodbye to many friends.

"I was at the airport late last night because we just lost thousands of job opportunities and places to live," said Huston.

Still, Huston says for anyone needing assistance, he's ready to answer the call.

"I'm blessed to have this place," said Huston. "I've told people you can stay here for weeks, months… whatever you need."

Huston adds that he feels the love from his hometown.

"I've had people offer to order things from Target and we pick it up here," said Huston. "Just a huge thank you to everyone back home."

If you would like to help support Huston's efforts, you can send him a message and donate to his GoFundMe for Lahaina Wharf Relief.