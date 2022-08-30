Bakersfield nursing residency program earns unique accreditation

Dignity Health is recruiting for its upcoming spring nursing residency program in Bakersfield. The program has recently earned a unique accreditation, making it one of the top nursing residency programs not just in the Central Valley, but in the nation.

Beth Miller, Nurse Director of Patient Experience and Service Excellence at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital hopes the accreditation will keep local nursing students in the area while they are continuing their education.

"I think through the accreditation, it really validates the experience that we provide for new grads," said Miller. "And it shows that our program is on par with other nationally recognized programs, so you don't really have to go out of our area to be able to have this clinical experience."

Recruitment starts next week for the spring program, which will take place in March of 2023. Applications will become available and start being accepted from September 2022 until February 2023. Interviews for the program will start in October 2022.

For more information, visit the Dignity Health RN Residency Program's website.