Bakersfield paramedic receives EMS Cross at state award ceremony

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KERO) — The State of California celebrated National Emergency Medical Services Week by honoring a Bakersfield paramedic's 50-year career on Tues, May 23.

Ed Smith, along with 43 other EMS workers were honored for their contributions during the State EMS Authority's California EMS Awards ceremony in Bellflower.

Smith was awarded the EMS Cross, one of the highest honors a paramedic can receive.

Smith retired after working with Hall Ambulance for 50 years in October 2022. He joined the company after listening to founder Harvey Hall give a presentation during a Bakersfield College Advanced First Aid class.

Smith became Kern County's third paramedic in 1975.

