Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry asking for donations to renew lease

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every month, the Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry opens its doors to hundreds of residents who are struggling to feed their animals, but some changes in their lease agreements could result in them closing their doors for good.

The 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month, from 10 to Noon, the pantry is loading up pounds of food for local animal lovers. Their help coming at times when the only other option might be parting with your pet.

“Something happens and they took a financial hit they weren’t expecting," Said Robin Ackling, president of the pantry. "So were here to provide them with that pet food so they don’t have to give up that pet.”

Like many businesses, the pandemic took its toll. Ackling said when tough times hit, their landlord had allowed them to rent the space for $2,500 month to month.

“Bless their hearts that they gave us that before,” she said.

However, now their lease is changing.

“We have to sign for the next two years by the end of January, and we understand the business need for them," she said. "That really puts us in a pinch, because we don’t have the funds for two years.”

Ackling said when they’re low on donations of food or pet supplies they’ve usually turned to grants. But there's not something so easily applicable for rent.

“Mostly grants will pay for food, or for pet supplies or leashes or flea medicine, and that’s great," she said. "But we need to pay the rent. We're okay for food right now, thank God. Things just go up and down but right now we need funds.”

To donate to the pantry, donations can be made via PayPal, Venmo, or PO Box 20801, Bakersfield, CA 93390. You can also visit BakersfieldPetFoodPantry.org for more details.

