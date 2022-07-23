Bakersfield Police arrest two overnight for DUI

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF — The Bakersfield Police Department set up a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint overnight near White Lane.

Police officers screened more than 16 hundred vehicles, arresting two divers for DUI's. They also cited 13 drivers for driving without a license and seven drivers for driving with a suspended licenses.

Officers also seized 20 vehicles and impounded 12 more vehicles.

As a reminder if you see someone you think may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 9-1-1.