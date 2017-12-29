Bakersfield Police asking for community's help to find man wanted for the theft of a motorcycle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for auto theft.

On December 26, 2017, at 4:30 a.m., the suspect approached the victim’s residence, located in the 1000 block of Panorama Drive near Cabrillo Road and stole the victim’s motorcycle from the front porch.

The suspect took off with the motorcycle and is described as a: White male, 30-40 years of age, 5’6-5’10, 150-175 pounds, wearing a black bandana, black leather jacket, light blue pants, and white shoes.

The victim’s motorcycle is described as a: 2016 Triumph, black in color, license plate 22K9841.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.