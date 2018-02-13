Bakersfield Police asking for community's help to identify and locate men wanted for burglary

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for burglary and conspiracy.
BPD said on February 7. 2018 around 2:15 p.m. two suspects entered the Ramco convenience store located at 2222 F Street in downtown Bakersfield.
Police said while suspect 1 was distracting the clerk, suspect 2 forced entry into the interior office and removed an undisclosed amount of money.
Both suspects left the area and are described as follows:
Suspect 1:Black man, between 30-40 years of age, 5’10”-6’0”, black hair, wearing a black and white hat, and a black shirt with white writing.
Suspect 2:
Black male, between 30-40 years of age, 5’8”, wearing a dark colored hat, black jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.
Both suspects were occupying a newer-model Hyundai 4-door, gray in color.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective John Jamison (661) 326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.
Taft Police arrested a man Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon after police said he chased a woman down a sidewalk with a large knife.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for burglary and conspiracy.
Three people were arrested Monday in Ridgecrest as part of a routine probation search. But they're getting attention because…
A new partnership program between Best Friends Animal Society, Bakersfield SPCA, and the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center will be…