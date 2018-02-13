Bakersfield Police asking for community's help to identify and locate men wanted for burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify and locate two suspects wanted for burglary and conspiracy.

BPD said on February 7. 2018 around 2:15 p.m. two suspects entered the Ramco convenience store located at 2222 F Street in downtown Bakersfield.

Police said while suspect 1 was distracting the clerk, suspect 2 forced entry into the interior office and removed an undisclosed amount of money.

Both suspects left the area and are described as follows:

Suspect 1:

Black man, between 30-40 years of age, 5’10”-6’0”, black hair, wearing a black and white hat, and a black shirt with white writing.

Suspect 2:

Black male, between 30-40 years of age, 5’8”, wearing a dark colored hat, black jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.



Both suspects were occupying a newer-model Hyundai 4-door, gray in color.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective John Jamison (661) 326-3907 or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.