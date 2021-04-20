Bakersfield Police Chief releases statement regarding Chauvin verdict

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry released a statement in response to the guilty verdict announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.

“Today we saw a duly empaneled jury, with the full weight of the law, reach a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin after consideration of all facts and circumstances.



As I stated in May of 2020 the murder of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis was horrific. The actions by the police officers in the video were inexcusable. I have and will continue to unequivocally condemn what they did. The behaviors of those officers does not meet my expectations of any police officer in our country. Police officers have a legal, moral, and ethical obligation to use only proper methods of arrest.



We are committed to serving our community with compassion, accountability, and professionalism.”



Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd Tuesday.

The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

People instantly flooded the surrounding streets downtown, running through traffic with banners. Cars blared their horns. Floyd family members who had gathered at a Minneapolis conference room could be heard cheering.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.