BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol conducted a joint Traffic Enforcement Operation in the Bakersfield area on Wednesday, December 15th. The operation took place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The goal was to prevent motorists from speeding on roadways, which is a well-known factor in traffic collisions. Officers issued 132 citations during the operation.