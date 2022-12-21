Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Officer team to donate Christmas baskets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department partnered with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to hold their Family to Family Christmas Basket Program.

Volunteers delivered baskets to families selected to receive the food by both agencies. Sheriff Donny Youngblood said on Tuesday, Dec 20 that some of the families were victims of crime.

"Throughout the year, when officers are out on calls for service, they spot families that are in great need and they will write down that address and we will check back to see if they still live there and put them on a list for delivery," explained Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

A total of 400 baskets of food were provided to families throughout Kern County. The event was held at the High Desert Distribution Facility in Southwest Bakersfield.