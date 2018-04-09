Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office investigate a deadly weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Department are investigating three different homicides where four people died of gunshot injuries over the weekend.

One person dead, one injured following a shooting in south Bakersfield

The first shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Bakersfield police say two teens were shot in the front yard of a house on Fambrough Dr. near Merrimac Ave, less than a mile away from South High School. One teen male died from his wounds and the other sustained minor injuries. BPD describes the suspected shooter as a black male in his teens.

BPD investigating homicide in southwest neighborhood.

Police are also investigating the death of a man who they say was shot in neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield early Sunday morning on Cobble Mountain Rd. across from Sandstone Lane. According to BPD, the man was shot while driving his car which caused him to crash his vehicle into a parked trailer. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no witnesses or suspects at this time.

KCSO investigating double homicide in east Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred around 8:30 Sunday morning on Sterling Road near Pioneer Drive. Sheriff deputies found two adults, one male and one female fatally shot. All three investigations remain ongoing.

If you have any information call BPD at 611-327-7111 or KCSO at 611-861-3110.