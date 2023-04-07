Bakersfield police arrest 3 minors, 1 adult after attempted murder, robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested four people involved in a robbery and attempted murder in Central Bakersfield on Thurs, April 6.

According to the BPD, officers were notified of a shooting near the 1000 block of 34th Street around 5:23 p.m. Upon arrival, BPD officers discovered that a robbery had taken place and a victim was shot. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently being treated.

BPD officers later found the four people who committed the robbery near the intersection of Union Avenue and 1st Street. Following an investigation, all four were arrested for attempted gang-related homicide and robbery. Of the four, three were minors. Identities have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness Hotlines at (661) 322-4040.

