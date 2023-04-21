Watch Now
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 6 men for illegal street racing

Officers discovered and arrested six men for street racing-related charges. Bakersfield Police Department officers also impounded five cars.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 21, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested six people in Northwest Bakersfield for illegal street racing on Thurs, April 20.

According to the BPD, officers received a report of people blocking traffic and street racing on the Westside Parkway near Calloway Drive around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered and arrested six men for street racing-related charges. BPD officers also impounded five cars.

Adrian Santoyo, 21, Ulises Contreras, 19, Andres Mejia, 18, Moises Salazar-Lopez, 20, Jose Canizales, 22, and Lewia Rodriguez, 21, were all arrested. All six men are from Bakersfield.

