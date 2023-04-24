Bakersfield Police Department asks for help finding backpack burglar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying and finding a man who is suspected of vehicle burglary.

The man broke into a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Mall View Road near East Hills Promenade on Tues, March 21. According to the BPD, he stole a backpack and a laptop.

The suspect and his vehicle were caught on camera.

The man is described as being either White or Hispanic and is approximately 20 to 30 years old. His height is estimated to be between five foot seven and five foot nine inches tall and he has a thin build. The man has curly brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

The man was seen driving a black 2000s Chevrolet Silverado with a red bed liner.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Steven Glenn at (661) 326-3554.

