Bakersfield Police Department asks for help identifying burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of residential burglary in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to the BPD, the burglary took place at a home near the 2000 block of Driftwood Street.

The man is described as being either White or Hispanic with a slim build. He was seen wearing a grey cap with a black jacket, grey shirt, and tan shorts. According to the BPD, the man also had a knife.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Paul Madriz at (661) 326-3555.

