BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) hosted its annual Staff Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, December 15th.

Four BPD employees were honored at the ceremony.

Maria Fernandez received the Civilian Employee of the Year award, Stacee Reed was named Dispatcher of the Year, Richard Robles was named Officer of the Year, and Frank Mcintyre was awarded Detective of the Year.