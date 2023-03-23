Watch Now
Bakersfield Police Department introduces Use of Force dashboard

The portal features an interactive tool for public analysis with access to use of force incidents by location, day of the week, and patrol zone.
Bakersfield Police Department Headquarters
Posted at 8:01 AM, Mar 23, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is introducing a public Use of Force dashboard with the goal of providing transparency on officer-involved shootings.

The portal features an interactive tool for public analysis with access to use of force incidents by location, day of the week, and patrol zone. Users can also filter incidents by year, community member ethnicity, and time of day.

The data is expected to be updated quarterly.

To visit the Use of Force dashboard, go to the City of Bakersfield website.

